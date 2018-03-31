Pray for leaders, Ademowo urges at Easter — Nigeria Today

Pray for leaders, Ademowo urges at Easter

Nigerians have been urged to intercede for their political leaders always to overcome the challenges confronting the country.

In his message during the Good Friday Service in Lagos, Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, The Most Rev’d Dr. E. Adebola Ademowo, also implored Christians to seize the occasion of the season to reconcile with and move closer to God.

Ademowo, who expressed optimism in the future of the country, urged Christians to remain committed, prayerful and focused.

“With the present situation of the country, especially socio economic challenges, we can only get it right through consistent prayers for our leaders and the country at large.

“I also want to beg us all to emulate the meekness and spirit of forgiveness exhibited by Jesus Christ even unto the point of death,” he said.

He added Christians should be prepared to face persecution and should not give up but continue to speak with one voice in the face of challenges.

The post Pray for leaders, Ademowo urges at Easter appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

