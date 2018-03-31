 Pray for leaders, Ademowo urges at Easter — Nigeria Today
Pray for leaders, Ademowo urges at Easter

Posted on Mar 31, 2018

Nigerians have been urged to intercede for their political leaders always to overcome the challenges confronting the country.

In his message during the Good Friday Service in Lagos, Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, The Most Rev’d Dr. E. Adebola Ademowo, also implored Christians to seize the occasion of the season to reconcile with and move closer to God.

Ademowo, who expressed optimism in the future of the country, urged Christians to remain committed, prayerful and focused.

“With the present situation of the country, especially socio economic challenges, we can only get it right through consistent prayers for our leaders and the country at large.

“I also want to beg us all to emulate the meekness and spirit of forgiveness exhibited by Jesus Christ even unto the point of death,” he said.

He added Christians should be prepared to face persecution and should not give up but continue to speak with one voice in the face of challenges.

 

