Presidency hits prominent Nigerians, says ‘be cautious of your words’ — Nigeria Today

Presidency hits prominent Nigerians, says ‘be cautious of your words’

By Nwafor Sunday

Presidency on Saturday appealed to prominent Nigerians to make right choice of words that will not threaten the peace and national security of the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, the presidency called for a stop to derogatory words that can inflame emotional passion in the country.

Recall that T Y Danjuma, the former chief of Army staff, had called for a self defense for the people of Taraba against armed Bandits last week.

A statement that attracted many response including the Army headquarters and some groups, criticizing him of making such statement.

In view of that therefore, the Presidency through President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson opined the below statement.

The Presidency wishes to appeal to prominent Nigerians, who have national influence, to use their influence wisely and not continue to engage in public declarations that are likely to inflame emotional passions and threaten National Security.

The Presidency is very worried that criminal gangs will feel justified in defying legal governing and democratic institutions, and authority of legitimately elected democratic government if unrestrained pronouncements are made.

Silence can be dignified, but sometimes it can be misinterpreted and exploited. It is both shocking and scary to hear the recent comments by a senior citizen calling for Nigerians to defend themselves.

The Presidency commends the Nigerian military’s efforts to maintain peace and stability, despite being pulled in various directions by elements determined to destabilize the country and government for their selfish reasons.

What country would survive if its citizens rise against the country’s organized, trained and equipped military?

We advise former leaders to take advantage of the various fora where people with a history of national security can offer advice to the government without resorting to the exploitation of emotional sentiments.

The civil war motto: “TO KEEP NIGERIA ONE IS A TASK THAT MUST BE DONE” rings very timely at this time in our nation’s history. We must be careful to avoid the mess that destroyed other African countries like Somalia.

