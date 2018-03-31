Presidency to Nigerians: Use your influence to safeguard national security — Nigeria Today

Presidency to Nigerians: Use your influence to safeguard national security

*Presidency tackles Danjuma

The Presidency has appealed to prominent Nigerians, who have national influence, to use their influence wisely and not continue to engage in public declarations that are likely to inflame emotional passions and threaten National Security.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency is very worried that criminal gangs will feel justified in defying legal governing and democratic institutions, and authority of legitimately elected democratic government if unrestrained pronouncements are made.

He noted that silence can be dignified, but sometimes it can be misinterpreted and exploited.

He said “It is both shocking and scary to hear the recent comments by a senior citizen calling for Nigerians to defend themselves.

“The Presidency commends the Nigerian military’s efforts to maintain peace and stability, despite being pulled in various directions by elements determined to destabilize the country and government for their selfish reasons.

“What country would survive if its citizens rise against the country’s organized, trained and equipped military?” he queried

He added “We advise former leaders to take advantage of the various for a where people with a history of national security can offer advice to the government without resorting to the exploitation of emotional sentiments.

‘The civil war motto: “TO KEEP NIGERIA ONE IS A TASK THAT MUST BE DONE” rings very timely at this time in our nation’s history. We must be careful to avoid the mess that destroyed other African countries like Somalia.” he stated

The post Presidency to Nigerians: Use your influence to safeguard national security appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

