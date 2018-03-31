President Mo Salah! Egyptians 'vote' for Liverpool star in general election - Daily News & Analysis — Nigeria Today

President Mo Salah! Egyptians ‘vote’ for Liverpool star in general election – Daily News & Analysis
|
Daily News & Analysis
|
President Mo Salah! Egyptians 'vote' for Liverpool star in general election
Daily News & Analysis
Mohamed Salah may be hailed as 'Egyptian King' by his fans, but many in his country want him to become Egypt's president. Liverpool star Salah, who was instrumental in sending Egypt to 2018 World Cup, is quite popular in Egypt and was reportedly the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!