 Primary School Best Graduating Student Gets New House As Gift In Port-Harcourt — Nigeria Today
Primary School Best Graduating Student Gets New House As Gift In Port-Harcourt

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has presented a two flat bungalow (one bedroom flat and two bedroom flat) to Precious Ndubuisi, the best graduating student of its free primary school in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state. The General Overseer of OPM Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere(m) posed with the Ndubuisi family after handing […]

