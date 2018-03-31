Primary School Best Graduating Student Gets New House As Gift In Port-Harcourt — Nigeria Today

Primary School Best Graduating Student Gets New House As Gift In Port-Harcourt

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has presented a two flat bungalow (one bedroom flat and two bedroom flat) to Precious Ndubuisi, the best graduating student of its free primary school in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state. The General Overseer of OPM Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere(m) posed with the Ndubuisi family after handing […]

