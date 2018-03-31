 Can This Pop Star Topple Uganda's Strongman President? - OZY — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Can This Pop Star Topple Uganda’s Strongman President? – OZY

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


OZY

Can This Pop Star Topple Uganda's Strongman President?
OZY
We meet in a deserted hotel bar in the hills of Kampala. It's been raining all morning, so I suggest having a hot cup of tea. Robert Kyagulanyi refuses; he loves tea but says he can't have any. “I've been warned it could be poisoned,” he explains. This
Clergymen Criticise Ugandan Government's Failure To Stop Brutal MurdersModern Ghana (press release) (blog)
It's Easter, and a good time to stop the shady preachersDaily Monitor (press release) (blog)
Bitcoin Adoption Grows in Ugandan Capital City of KampalaKaplan Herald
New Vision –Daily Nation
all 17 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.