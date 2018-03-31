Rangers’ players get 24hrs Easter break — Official — Nigeria Today

Rangers’ players get 24hrs Easter break — Official

The management of Rangers FC of Enugu has given its only Easter Sunday to celebrate and after that their training will commence for their match against Yobe Dessert Warriors on Wednesday.

Rangers should have played Yobe Stars on Easter Sunday but the match will not hold as the League Management Company (LMC) cancelled all matches on the Easter Sunday.

The match will now be played on Wednesday to give way for the proper scheduled matches of the league.

The club’s spokesman, Nobert Okolie, said on Saturday that the players had only 24 hours (Sunday) to enjoy their Easter celebration with their friends and families.

“But since the Sunday match has been shifted, the management has no option than to let the players enjoy the celebration for full concentration for the forthcoming league matches.

“It would have been better if we played the match on Sunday as we have drawn our plans to outwit Yobe Stars but our plan and target has not changed.

“Beating Yobe on Wednesday is sure and that is why the players were given only 24hrs to enjoy the celebration so that they will know that there are still serious businesses ahead.

“Our position in the league is still beyond where we want to be at this point in time, so we want to ensure that the players were not match rusty at any period of the season,’’ he said.

Okolie said the club wanted to get to the top of the league before the first stanza ended.

“Before the beginning of the season, the management resolved to win the league or grab one of the continental tickets and that they have been drumming into the players’ ears,’’ he said.

He prayed for an injury-free season to ensure the players finished the league on high.

Okolie said that the cordial relationship that existed between the players, technical crew and management would propel the club to their target.

“Let us not forget that we changed our technical crew and the players need to adapt to the coach’s philosophy and game tactics, when such happens, winning the league will just be our stepping stone,’’ Okolie said.

He called on the supporters to always believe in the club, saying that Rangers were in capable hands in the persons of Coach Olugbenga Ogunbote and General Manager, Davison Owumi. (NAN)

