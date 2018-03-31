Reactions Trail Naomi Campbell’s Meeting With Buhari In Lagos — Nigeria Today

Reactions Trail Naomi Campbell’s Meeting With Buhari In Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was in Lagos state on a 2-day working visit, met with popular British model, Naomi Campbell, on an inspection tour of the Eko Atlantic project and what led to their meeting has stirred controversy on social media.

The supermodel was in Lagos for the Arise Fashion Week 2018, and many Nigerians were surprised to see her with the President during his tour of the new city under construction.

She had earlier tweeted that she was in Nigeria on the request of the Nigerian government but deleted the post shortly after.

She tweeted, “Was a pleasure to be invited by his Excellency, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to the private launch of Eko Atlantic @NGRPresident @MBuhari.”

Was a pleasure to meet His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the launch of Eko Atlantic. HERE FOR ARISE FASHION WEEK pic.twitter.com/Wme3BRGvp3 — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) March 30, 2018

After deleting the post, she replaced it with, “Was a pleasure to meet His Excellency the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to the launch of Eko Atlantic. Here for Arise Fashion Week.”

This however didn’t go down well with Nigerians as they took to social media to express divergent views about it.

See reactions below:

Naomi Campbell Deleted this tweet just to tweet this few seconds ago. Hmmmm pic.twitter.com/FFUrX3X3gO — SubDeliveryZone (@SubDeliveryZone) March 30, 2018

This Naomi Campbell drama has made me realise that ‘olosho’ is just a word that insecure guys, that have failed in some aspect of their lives , use to make themselves feel better about successful women https://t.co/X78tf8WgJt — Ola Brown(Orekunrin) (@NaijaFlyingDr) March 30, 2018

why import a foreign excort like Naomi Campbell when we can patronise our local runsgirls like toke makinwa..tonto dike…cossy orjiakor..toyin ..tboss..daniella okeke..chika ike..etc — Bleach (@Kenpachi_5) March 30, 2018

Naomi Campbell is suddenly a prostitute because she took a picture with a man most of you hate? What is painful is that some women are following these unfortunate men to spread this olosho narrative. God help you all — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) March 30, 2018

Naomi Campbell has deleted the earlier tweet and replaced it with a new post after Bashir’s reaction When they’re caught red-handed & are being called out, they deny it. This is however the second time in 2 days, this government are caught lying. Bunch of LIARS! pic.twitter.com/DeJgWJFQj1 — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) March 30, 2018

See the look Baba gave to Naomi Campbell, you go sabi say something go down.. pic.twitter.com/V7kTksqO6a — ★Ugℓу Nαke∂ Gυу (@t_riumphant) March 30, 2018

Naomi Campbell just got easy money #appearancefee.

Apart from Ambode, these pensioners don’t know who she is. Maybe they told PMB she’s MLK’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/aiKxksERJx — Wale Gates (@walegates) March 30, 2018

