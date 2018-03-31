 Reactions Trail Naomi Campbell’s Meeting With Buhari In Lagos — Nigeria Today
Reactions Trail Naomi Campbell’s Meeting With Buhari In Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was in Lagos state on a 2-day working visit, met with popular British model, Naomi Campbell, on an inspection tour of the Eko Atlantic project and what led to their meeting has stirred controversy on social media.

The supermodel was in Lagos for the Arise Fashion Week 2018, and many Nigerians were surprised to see her with the President during his tour of the new city under construction.

She had earlier tweeted that she was in Nigeria on the request of the Nigerian government but deleted the post shortly after.

She tweeted, “Was a pleasure to be invited by his Excellency, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to the private launch of Eko Atlantic @NGRPresident @MBuhari.”

After deleting the post, she replaced it with, “Was a pleasure to meet His Excellency the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to the launch of Eko Atlantic. Here for Arise Fashion Week.”

This however didn’t go down well with Nigerians as they took to social media to express divergent views about it.

See reactions below:

