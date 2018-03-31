Release Of Dapchi Schoolgirls And Matters Arising — Nigeria Today

Release Of Dapchi Schoolgirls And Matters Arising

This week, Aso Rock presidential villa was in a boisterous mood. The President’s men were seen around the place walking with a spring in their steps. Guess why: 30 days after the Boko Haram insurgents abducted the schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, the federal government secured their freedom last week. According to the government, the […]

The post Release Of Dapchi Schoolgirls And Matters Arising appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

