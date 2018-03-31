Easter: Residents lament poor ATM services - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today

Easter: Residents lament poor ATM services – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Easter: Residents lament poor ATM services
TheNewsGuru
Residents of Benin have decried poor services of Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in the metropolis during festive periods. The respondents spoke in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Saturday. *770# Mobile. They described …
