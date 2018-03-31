Residents lament poor ATM services during festivities — Nigeria Today

Residents lament poor ATM services during festivities

Residents of Benin have decried poor services of Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in the metropolis during festive periods. The respondents spoke in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Saturday. They described it as unfortunate that residents were made to go through stress to withdraw money from the machines during such […]

The post Residents lament poor ATM services during festivities appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

