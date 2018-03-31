Revealed: Why EFCC Arrested Heritage Bank MD, Ifie Sekibo — Nigeria Today

Revealed: Why EFCC Arrested Heritage Bank MD, Ifie Sekibo

Why EFCC Arrested Heritage Bank MD Sekibo. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has reportedly nabbed the Managing Director of Heritage bank PLC, Ifie Sekibo on charges of Fraud. Read full story below.,.. Why EFCC Arrested Heritage Bank MD, Ifie Sekibo The anti-graft agency charged the Managing Director of Heritage Bank, Ifiesimama Sekibo, before …

This super post – Revealed: Why EFCC Arrested Heritage Bank MD, Ifie Sekibo appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

