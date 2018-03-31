 Revealed: Why EFCC Arrested Heritage Bank MD, Ifie Sekibo — Nigeria Today
Revealed: Why EFCC Arrested Heritage Bank MD, Ifie Sekibo

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Why EFCC Arrested Heritage Bank MD Sekibo

Why EFCC Arrested Heritage Bank MD Sekibo. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has reportedly nabbed the Managing Director of Heritage bank PLC, Ifie Sekibo on charges of Fraud. Read full story below.,.. Why EFCC Arrested Heritage Bank MD, Ifie Sekibo The anti-graft agency charged the Managing Director of Heritage Bank, Ifiesimama Sekibo, before …

