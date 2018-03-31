 Safa is no holy cow - Sport24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Safa is no holy cow – Sport24

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Sport24

Safa is no holy cow
Sport24
Instead of addressing matters of national importance, Safa went on a tirade against the media and everyone else who disagreed with it. The association threatened, then blocked, everyone who criticised it on social media. When the media told the truth
Sexist Safa should be ashamed of themselvesIndependent Online
Ncobo backs Ferguson, expresses disappointment in JordaanEyewitness News
Nkompela appointed Safa acting presidenteNCA
AllAfrica.com
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.