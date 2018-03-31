Sallah Sets Sight On Elites Statu — Nigeria Today

Sallah Sets Sight On Elites Statu

Mohamed Salah might not have won his duel with Cristiano Ronaldo during the international break, but the Liverpool winger is on the verge of being ranked alongside the Portugal superstar after his record-breaking season. Salah was left frustrated by Ronaldo last week as he put Egypt ahead in their friendly against Portugal, only to see […]

The post Sallah Sets Sight On Elites Statu appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

