Savannah Petroleum Loses $27.4m Post Seven Energy Transaction — Nigeria Today

Savannah Petroleum Loses $27.4m Post Seven Energy Transaction

Savannah Petroleum Plc, at the weekend said for 2017, the pretax loss recorded by oil firm widened to $27.4 million from $8.3 million the previous year, as operating expenses increased to $27.1 million from $8.4 million in 2016. This was due to exceptional costs associated with its Seven Energy International Ltd transaction. The increase in […]

