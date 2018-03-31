Sean Cza to drop new music ahead of Industry take over plans  — Nigeria Today

Sean Cza to drop new music ahead of Industry take over plans

Sean Cza, real name “Funsho Fadi”, the Ondo State indigene who relocated to the United States as a child with his parents started nurturing his musical talents in the church. A young drummer boy then, young Sean Cza would eventually become a singer.

From learning the keyboard to singing backup and learning to play the drum sets, Sean Cza stayed involved in music from an early age. His musical influences include the legendary Fela Kuti, Michael Jackson, Rakim, Ludacris, Jay Z and 50 Cents. As he grew up his music interest developed also and he formed a group called ‘African Kings’ with some buddies in Dallas, Texas.

The group eventually became a three-member group which consisted of John Adewale (rapper), Dmite (producer), and Sean Cza (Lead Singer and co-producer).

They gained popularity by performing in different cities, states and colleges in the U.S. During that time, they graced the same stage as, 2Face Idibia, Sunny Neji, Bracket, Timaya, Kelly Hansome, 9ice, Psquare, Eldee, Wande Coal, J Martins. Before the dissolution of the group in 2011, they released 3 mixtapes which he co-wrote and produced.

The multi talented artiste combines talent and swag with a rich intellect and mesmerising physique.

With stints in acting and appearances on stage performing to his esteem fans, this resplendent singing sensation and songwriter has illuminated the music scene, and also TV by putting smiles and joy to our faces with previous hit singles such as “Blanket” from time as a recording artist signed to Big Entertainment, to “Feeling her body” and “At All” which was released under the tutelage of Amazin Music Int’l. Surely Sean Cza is one to lookout for now and in the nearest future as he prepares to take the music industry by storm.

