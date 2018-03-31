Sean Tizzle – I’m Not Ready For Marriage — Nigeria Today

Sean Tizzle – I’m Not Ready For Marriage

Morihanfen Oluwaseun, Nigerian singer celebrity, a.k.a Sean Tizzle, in an interview with Saturday Beats has stated ‘marriage is not likely anytime soon for him.’ Although the singer became a father last year, during the show, he said there were many things he would still like to do before getting married. He stated, “For me, marriage […]

The post Sean Tizzle – I’m Not Ready For Marriage appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

