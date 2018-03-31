Secondus gives Lai Mohammad 48 hours to retract statement — Nigeria Today

Secondus gives Lai Mohammad 48 hours to retract statement
Emeka Etiaba, the Lawyer to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, has given the Minister of Information and Culture 48 hours to withdraw his libelous statement against Secondus or face litigation. A statement issued by Nancy Shikaan, a counsel in the Chambers, quoted Etiaba as making the demand on Saturday in Abuja, in a letter with reference no. EESE&C/1/31/03/18 dated March 31, 2018 addressed to the minister.
