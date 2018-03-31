 Secondus gives Lai Mohammad 48 hours to retract statement — Nigeria Today
Secondus gives Lai Mohammad 48 hours to retract statement

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Emeka Etiaba, the Lawyer to the  National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, has given the Minister of Information and Culture 48 hours to withdraw his libelous statement against Secondus  or face litigation. A statement issued by Nancy Shikaan, a counsel in the  Chambers, quoted Etiaba as making the demand on Saturday in Abuja,  in a letter with  reference no. EESE&C/1/31/03/18 dated March 31, 2018 addressed to the minister.

