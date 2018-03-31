Secondus gives Lai Mohammad 48 hours to retract statement — Nigeria Today

Secondus gives Lai Mohammad 48 hours to retract statement

Emeka Etiaba, the Lawyer to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, has given the Minister of Information and Culture 48 hours to withdraw his libelous statement against Secondus or face litigation. A statement issued by Nancy Shikaan, a counsel in the Chambers, quoted Etiaba as making the demand on Saturday in Abuja, in a letter with reference no. EESE&C/1/31/03/18 dated March 31, 2018 addressed to the minister.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

