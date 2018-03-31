See The Story Of A Lady Who Was Hospitalized After BVN Fraudsters Cleared Her Life Savings — Nigeria Today

It seems the second name for Nigerians should be fraudsters and scammers. As far as am concerned, almost all Nigerians are fraudsters. I’m not being sentimental here because average Nigerian just want to steal from what is not rightly his or hers. Business partner, friends, colleagues etc are all the same.

Bad news for Nigerians. Bad news. A lady who nearly died because of how BVN fraudsters cleared her entire life savings from her account have narrated how it all happened. My God, so if I misplace my phone, I stand a chance of my life savings being wiped out of my bank account. Funny how something that was made to protect our money now exposes us to greater danger.