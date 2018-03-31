 Self-Defense: Presidency Reacts To TY Danjuma, Says Comments Shocking, Scary. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Self-Defense: Presidency Reacts To TY Danjuma, Says Comments Shocking, Scary.

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency has described comments by former minister of defence, Gen Theophilus Danjuma that Nigerians should defend themselves against killers bandits as shocking and scary. Recall that former minister of defence, Gen Danjuma had recently at the maiden convocation of the Taraba State University, told Nigeriams to defend themselves against killers , saying the Nigerian […]

The post Self-Defense: Presidency Reacts To TY Danjuma, Says Comments Shocking, Scary. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.