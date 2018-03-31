 Sharp’s new countertop cooker uses superheated steam — Nigeria Today
Sharp’s new countertop cooker uses superheated steam

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

By combining superheated steam and conventional radiant heat, Sharp’s new Superheated Steam Countertop Oven can cook food that’s both crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

