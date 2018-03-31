Sharp’s new countertop cooker uses superheated steam — Nigeria Today

Sharp’s new countertop cooker uses superheated steam
By combining superheated steam and conventional radiant heat, Sharp’s new Superheated Steam Countertop Oven can cook food that’s both crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
The post Sharp’s new countertop cooker uses superheated steam appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!