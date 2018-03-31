Softbank casts ray of sunlight on Saudi Arabia’s economic shift from oil — Nigeria Today

Softbank casts ray of sunlight on Saudi Arabia’s economic shift from oil
Saudi Arabia and Japan’s Softbank investment holding company agreed to create the world’s largest solar power generation plant. The project will move KSA toward a global economy.
The post Softbank casts ray of sunlight on Saudi Arabia’s economic shift from oil appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
