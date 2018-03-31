‘Soldiers, police can’t defend us in Birnin Gwari, we must protect ourselves by any means’ – Emir — Nigeria Today

‘Soldiers, police can’t defend us in Birnin Gwari, we must protect ourselves by any means’ – Emir

Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II, the Emir of Birnin Gwari has ordered people of his emirate “not to sit down like fools and watch themselves and their families get killed.”

The Emir made the revelation yesterday in an interview with newsmen over the incessant killings by suspected bandits in the area.

It would be recalled that 11 soldiers were recently killed in the area by suspected bandits, in retaliation to the killing of a notorious cattle rustler.

While expressing his grievance over the recent insecurity in the area, he said the policemen and soldiers in the area rather than protect them, made matters worse as such the call on the people to protect themselves in any way they can.

“What we have been preaching to our people is that they should not sit down like fools and watch themselves and their families get killed. If you can do anything to protect yourselves, protect yourself and I will repeat it in front of anybody.

“We can’t be fools to wait for somebody that will not come. Nobody can stop me from telling my people to protect themselves. And that is what we are doing now, because the policemen that are in Birnin Gwari cannot protect. The soldiers that are being brought come and sometimes make matters worse,” he said.

