Stakeholders advocate early introduction of sex education in schools — Nigeria Today

Stakeholders advocate early introduction of sex education in schools

Stakeholders in the education sector have called for the introduction of sex education for children in the primary and secondary schools. Mr Adedeji Matthew, Vice Principal Honeyland College, Ipaja Lagos, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that sex education should be introduced at the primary school level. According to him, introducing it at that level will give the children the opportunity to be informed about the subject early and enable them to shun immoral acts.

