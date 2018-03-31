Kenya holds memorial service to honor late male northern white rhino - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

Kenya holds memorial service to honor late male northern white rhino – Xinhua
|
Xinhua
|
Kenya holds memorial service to honor late male northern white rhino
Xinhua
Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala (3rd L, front) unveils the tombstone of Sudan, the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino, in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya, March 31, 2018. Kenyan …
Global conservationists pay tribute to the last male white rhino Sudan
Sudan, will humans ever learn?
Local organisation saddened by Sudan's death
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!