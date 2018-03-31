 Kenya holds memorial service to honor late male northern white rhino - Xinhua — Nigeria Today
Kenya holds memorial service to honor late male northern white rhino – Xinhua

Posted on Mar 31, 2018


Kenya holds memorial service to honor late male northern white rhino
Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala (3rd L, front) unveils the tombstone of Sudan, the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino, in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya, March 31, 2018. Kenyan
