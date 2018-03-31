Taraba: 6 suspected cattle rustlers nabbed while sharing meat in forest — Nigeria Today

Taraba: 6 suspected cattle rustlers nabbed while sharing meat in forest

A military patrol team from the 20 Mechanised Battalion, Serti operating in Mambilla, Taraba State, on Friday paraded six suspected cattle rustlers nabbed while cow sharing meat in Nyogor forest. According to Lt. Col. Sani Adamu, the Commanding Officer of the Battalion, 30 cows were also recovered from the suspects who were paraded at Mayo-Ndaga, […]

