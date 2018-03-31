 Taraba: 6 suspected cattle rustlers nabbed while sharing meat in forest — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Taraba: 6 suspected cattle rustlers nabbed while sharing meat in forest

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A military patrol team from the 20 Mechanised Battalion, Serti operating in Mambilla, Taraba State, on Friday paraded six suspected cattle rustlers nabbed while cow sharing meat in Nyogor forest. According to Lt. Col. Sani Adamu, the Commanding Officer of the Battalion, 30 cows were also recovered from the suspects who were paraded at Mayo-Ndaga, […]

The post Taraba: 6 suspected cattle rustlers nabbed while sharing meat in forest appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.