 Terrible!! See Graphic Photos Of Unclaimed Corpses At State Hospital, Otta In Ogun Buried Yesterday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Terrible!! See Graphic Photos Of Unclaimed Corpses At State Hospital, Otta In Ogun Buried Yesterday

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

State hospital Otta,Ogun state yesterday had mass burial burial of unclaimed corpses.Below are photos from the event

The post Terrible!! See Graphic Photos Of Unclaimed Corpses At State Hospital, Otta In Ogun Buried Yesterday appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.