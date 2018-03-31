The Challenges of Leadership in Africa — Nigeria Today

The Challenges of Leadership in Africa

By Dr. Victor Udo

The then secretary-general of the United Nations toured 24 countries in January 1960, where he met ‘most of the national African leaders’ and he had this to say thereafter .

“I found the present generation of African leaders to be of high seriousness, devotion, and intelligence. I am sure in their hands those countries will go to a happy future.”

Clearly, this optimistic prophecy has failed to materialize.

There are in my opinion seven main dangers against which African Leaders have failed to guard:

1. The policy of ‘rewarding friends and punishing foes.

In his book, “The Origins of Political Order,” Francis Fukuyama identifies the chief building blocks of liberal democracy as a strong central state, a society strong enough to hold the state accountable and equally crucial the rule of law.

One basic principle of the rule of law is that laws apply to everybody.

If the sign says “No Parking,” you’re not supposed to park there even if you’re a pal of the government.

Another principle of the rule of law is that government can’t make up new rules to help its cronies and hurt its adversaries except through due processes, such as getting a legislature to pass a new law.

The policy of rewarding friends stifles criticism and promoted a hand-clapper culture. It means that it is almost impossible to sustain momentum on projects when new leadership arrives, particularly when that new leadership is opposed to the work of the former administration.

Policies that favor only supporters have created a system that rewards short-term thinking and incentivizes hero worship and laziness rather than prudence while encouraging divisiveness and cronyism.

Any leadership that operates under this policy is being encouraged to act badly and has strong incentives for cronyism and corruption, and a general lack of patriotism

2. Nepotism.

A 2010 Amnesty International report on human rights in Africa found that nepotism impedes community access to housing and services, and leads to the collapse of some municipal governments and to widespread protests among affected communities.

Nepotism is only rampant and popular in Africa because of several values and the mentalities upheld by most Africans and notably dealt with by African leaders. Family values, ethnicity, religion, and tribalism are all factors that instigate favoritism.

Africans hold in high respect these norms and values to the point that they affect adversely a leader’s decision-making process. African Leadership has been infiltrated rather obnoxiously with sentimental sympathy and a biased thinking faculty which denies an equivocal decision-making process.

It is common in Africa, especially in the civil service to find a department full of village or tribal friends of the politically powerful. Often, none the officers have any the qualifications for the post other than being clan members. The price of nepotism causes a complete failure of a country or an organization to develop.

3. Amendment or Replacement of Constitutions in Africa

Sadly, most African constitutions provide only for amendments but have no provisions for establishing a new constitution. Therefore, the first step should be to amend the constitutions to make such provisions.

Kenya replaced her 1969 Constitution in 2010 by first amending the former constitution to provide the legal authority to establish the present Constitution. Zimbabwe and Brazil have also replaced their old constitutions through the same process as well.

In 2014, Nigeria tried to amend Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution to provide for how a new constitution may come into place. Unfortunately, it was shot down by ethnic-sectional suspicions.

Nevertheless, providing for this procedure will bolster quests for a truly people’s constitution.

4. Blurred vision.

It has been said that ‘where there is no vision the people perish.’ Blurred vision of what things should have resulted from the failure of nationalist leaders after the attainment of independence to switch from their role as freedom fighters to that of economic modernizers. Most leaders had been envying the opulent lifestyles of their oppressors and once independence was attained, focused on making themselves similarly opulent.

Those leaders who succeeded in adjusting themselves to their new tasks are the ones who never lost sight of the fact that freedom is merely a means to the end of social and economic reorganization.

Most African leaders have failed to delve into the literature that deals with developmental problems or consult economic and social experts as to what should be done. The twofold danger of (a) dwelling in the past and (b) petty jealousies of wanting to be the first among equals has also contributed to the lack of a true developmental mindset.

In the final analysis, there has not been sufficient criticism and disdain for leaders that have done and achieved nothing remarkable, with each leader coming to regard their leadership as merely a means to personal enrichment and prestige.

5. Competition for preeminence.

Soon after attaining independence, African freedom fighters and leaders rapidly embarked on personal struggles to be “first among equals”.

This unnecessary competition, which deserves the condemnation of those people who want to foster African unity and to promote harmonious cooperation, continues in African politics today as leaders often are engrossed in personal struggles for power and preeminence in their political parties instead of embracing the spirit of teamwork and patriotism that was the hallmark of African pioneers.

6. Corruption

In 1957, in his inaugural address to the newly independent state of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah cited corruption as a vice that risked gravely harming millions in Africa struggling for freedom and justice. He was right. Today, corruption is everywhere in Africa and it is the major cause of poverty and conflicts. Corruption in Africa takes place in many forms. Corruption in Africa has grown at an alarming rate due to poverty, which is rampant. Miserable salaries often cannot suffice to cater for a big and extended family force many people to opt for bribes to meet the needs.

Corruption has gone from a mere act of accepting bribes to a complete state of mind and way of life. It has progressed from the poor attempting to “make ends meet” to a sense of entitlement from anyone in a position of authority. Because of African social fabric, effective drives for changes need to start from the top and progress to the bottom. In this regard, African leaders have failed to set the example that all others must follow.

Most African leaders have used their political position to embezzle economic resources- a process that has often involved the mass pauperization of their ‘subjects’ and the deepening of their dependence on the patrimonial favours of the “ruler”

7. Proportional Representation

Constitutional democracy emphasizes the supremacy of the majority, which in most cases adversely affects the rights of minorities. The Proportional Representation system is increasingly becoming popular around the world, suggesting an increasing movement away from pure Plurality-Majority system. This may not be unconnected with the value rendition of fairness, depth of representation and inclusiveness as well as the availability of more adaptable variants in the system. By this system parties are represented in Parliament on the percentage of the votes they secure in an election, thus ensuring that their efforts are rewarded.

8. Dictatorship.

Three things will bring about a dictatorship in Africa: (1) too much trust, (2) too little trust, and (3) neurotic ambition. Of the three cases, the third presents the least problem. The real problem is posed by those leaders who will lapse into dictatorial tendencies either because their countrymen trust them too much or too little.

In framing policies and designing measures, therefore, leaders must rely more on public opinion and the opinions of colleagues rather than on their imagined superior intellect. The task of leadership involves following as well as leading.

9. Failure to Re-define Goals

In the constantly dynamic world of politics, challenges continue to evolve. It is important therefore for a leader to be equally dynamic and adaptable, laying out a series of goals, and recognizing with relative precision when it is time to move from one goal to the other. Indeed, if such a re-definition of goals proves an elusive task, it might be an advisable and perceptive course of action for the leader to leave the arena, bowing out with dignity.

In the case of Nelson Mandela of South Africa, his goal over so many years had been to fight and end the apartheid rule in that country. Having achieved this and become that country’s first ever black president, Mandela ruled for one presidential term and retired. Some say that was because he was old and tired of politics. Others provide various other reasons. But it could equally be argued that Mandela had achieved what he set out to do, and having achieved it, there was no need to remain in the active political arena. To be sure, there were other challenges that the new South Africa was now facing, but why not let facing those particular challenges be the goal of other political players?

It is important for leaders, having succeeded in achieving their first goals – whether this be independence as was the case with the African Pioneers, or food security or other such goals- for them re-define their goals in line with the needs and socio-political dynamics of their countries.

CONCLUSION

What has been written about African political leadership in 1960 is still very relevant today. Young people being trained for leadership in Africa should be aware of these dangers and challenges. They should be encouraged to develop character and positive attitudes that will keep them from pitfalls preventing the full development of their countries and peoples.

As Africa grapples with the challenges of deepening democracy, leaders must think creatively about how to use the constitution to create a durable democratic order.

In doing so, constitution drafters in Africa must remember that it is unhelpful to copy constitutions from other countries without efforts to understand the continent’s peculiar problems and challenges and what they want the constitution to accomplish. I believe that until African countries truly have a people’s constitution, the practice of constitutionalism will remain unsatisfactory.

About the Author

Dr. Victor Udo joined Akwa Ibom State Government in 2011 after working for over 20 years in the USA power sector. He was the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Power to the former Governor, Chief (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio (CON). He held senior management positions at Pepco Holdings Inc. between 1997 and 2011. He was an electrical engineer in the company’s 450MW power plant in Beasley Point New Jersey; a system planning engineer and a business process analyst in the same company before joining the management rank. His management positions included public policy research/development, risk management, business planning/performance and technology research/venture management.

In 2003, Victor was appointed by the Governor of New Jersey as a member of the renewable energy task force. In 2009, he was appointed a member of the planning board of New Castle County, Delaware. In 2012/2013, he led Akwa Ibom State joint acquisition of Port Harcourt Electric Distribution Company as part of the power sector privatization process in Nigeria. Dr. Udo received his BSc and Master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Howard University and a Master’s degree in energy management and environmental policy from the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his PhD in urban affairs and public policy from the University of Delaware.

