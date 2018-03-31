This company claims they can preserve your brain for future use — Nigeria Today

This company claims they can preserve your brain for future use

This company claims they can preserve your brain for future use. But first they have to kill you

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A California-based company, Nectome, claims it can perfectly preserve clients brains for use in the future when technology will allow all the information stored in them to be transferred to a computer.

But the service offered by Nectome does come with a huge catch as company co-founder Robert McIntyrehe openly admits: “The service is 100 percent fatal for clients” – meaning that in order to preserve the connectome, the client’s brain has to be pumped with a cocktail of embalming chemicals while still fresh. It’s essentially a form of assisted suicide.

And while there is no proof that memories and other information in the brain can be preserved this way, people are excited about the idea and are paying US$10,000 (Approx. Shs37 million) to be put on a waiting list. The service isn’t yet available.

