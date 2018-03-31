 This report says Saraki has joined the 2019 Presidential Race — Nigeria Today
This report says Saraki has joined the 2019 Presidential Race

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Senate President Bukola Saraki has joined the 2019 presidential race, The Boss Newspaper is reporting. While this was tweeted by Dele Momodu, renowned journalist and publisher of The Boss Newspaper, who was also a presidential aspirant (2011), Saraki has not made his intention public, if indeed he is contesting. This is coming days after former […]

