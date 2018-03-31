THIS WEEK: Deputy IGP Sabiiti hands over to new Military police boss — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Deputy IGP Sabiiti hands over to new Military police boss

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police Brigadier Sabiiti Muzeeyi on Mar.24 handed over to Col. William Bainomugisha as the new military police commander in a function presided over by the commander Land Forces Maj. Gen Peter Elwelu. In his speech, Elwelu urged Muzeeyi to revive and cleanse the image of the police force just as he organized the Military Police which he found in tatters and has now organized it into one formation that they were recently able to defeat hooliganism in the city.

On his part, Brig. Sabiiti pledged to work with utmost professionalism and said that he has worked in many joint operations with the police and he is sure that he will be able to execute his new task well since he will on some occasions seek the support of the military police.

The function was ended by handing over instruments of power and reading of his exit report.

