THIS WEEK: IGG interrogates BOU’s Bagyenda over finances — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: IGG interrogates BOU’s Bagyenda over finances

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justine Bagyenda, the former Executive Director in charge of supervision at Bank of Uganda came on the spot recently when bank statements showing that she has more than Shs15billion in various banks leaked to the media. Last week, she was summoned and interrogated by the Inspectorate of Government over the source of funds and how she has managed to accumulate prime property in the city in such a short time.

The Mar.20 meeting is said to have been tense as Bagyenda complained of being unfairly treated when she was tasked to provide documentation on how she acquired her wealth. The IGG is given powers under Section 30 of the Leadership Code Act to investigate and interrogate a public servant if he/she understates her wealth or when suspicions of graft arise.

