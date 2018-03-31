THIS WEEK: Lawyers call for closure of Nalufenya — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Lawyers call for closure of Nalufenya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyers under their umbrella, Uganda Law Society launched their quarterly report on the state of the rule of law in the country on Mar.21 where they called on the new police leadership to close a police dentention facility in Nalufenya in Jinja district for it has been a center for violating human rights.

“We expect the new leadership to begin by closing the torture chambers including Nalufenya. We shall engage them to see this is done,” said Francis Gimara the Law Society President promising that he will soon request for an appointment with the new inspector of Police Ochola Okoth and his deputy Sabiiti Muzeeyi as their pleas with the old leadership to close the facility fell on a deaf ear.

A number of suspects have in past come out in the public to accuse police of torture while in detention at the facility with the most popular case that put the police on the spot being the one of Kamwenge Mayor Godfrey Byamukama who was badly wounded while in custody as police tried to extract information from him as a suspect in the murder of Assistant IGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi. After this became public, many suspects came out to tell their ordeals of being detained at the facility.

