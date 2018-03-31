THIS WEEK: Museveni speaks out Rwanda, Uganda tension reports - Independent — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Museveni speaks out Rwanda, Uganda tension reports – Independent
Independent
THIS WEEK: Museveni speaks out Rwanda, Uganda tension reports
Independent
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni met his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame at State House in Entebbe on the afternoon of Mar.25 amidst reports of tension between the two countries. He together with his host Mr Museveni first …
Comments
