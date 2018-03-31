THIS WEEK: Museveni speaks out Rwanda, Uganda tension reports — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Museveni speaks out Rwanda, Uganda tension reports

THIS WEEK: Museveni speaks out Rwanda, Uganda tension reports

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni met his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame at State House in Entebbe on the afternoon of Mar.25 amidst reports of tension between the two countries.

He together with his host Mr Museveni first held a closed-door meeting with their delegations that included ministers and senior security officials.

Kagame who was accompanied by his Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Muishiwabo and the head of Rwandan intelligence Maj Gen Nzabamwita held a closed door meeting with Museveni before both addressed a press conference where they rubbished the alleged controversy between them.

“There is no fundamental problem between Uganda and Rwanda. We don’t even have a border problem like with Kenya on issues related to Migingo Island, with Rwanda there is nothing really.” Museveni spoke of the meeting being about security and other development issues affecting the two countries.

However although the two leaders dismissed any problems between them, suspicions were raised when Museveni last week cancelled a trip to Kigali yet in February Kagame too didn’t show up in Kampala for the East African Heads of State Summit on health and infrastructure development. Apart from this, several reports have showed that the tension between the two could have caused the recent reshuffle in the police force as bigwigs were named in for instance in a case involving kidnap of a Rwandan national.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post THIS WEEK: Museveni speaks out Rwanda, Uganda tension reports appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

