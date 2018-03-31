 This week on Techpoint: Money, money, money - Techpoint.ng — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

This week on Techpoint: Money, money, money – Techpoint.ng

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This week on Techpoint: Money, money, money
Techpoint.ng
What is your relationship with money? Jason Njoku (iROKOtv) and Akin Alabi (NairaBET) seem to have differing views. In a recent Twitter conversation, Akin Alabi said: 10 years ago, I thought that if I had what I have today, I wouldn't worry about money

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.