This week on Techpoint: Money, money, money - Techpoint.ng — Nigeria Today

This week on Techpoint: Money, money, money – Techpoint.ng
|
This week on Techpoint: Money, money, money
Techpoint.ng
What is your relationship with money? Jason Njoku (iROKOtv) and Akin Alabi (NairaBET) seem to have differing views. In a recent Twitter conversation, Akin Alabi said: 10 years ago, I thought that if I had what I have today, I wouldn't worry about money …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!