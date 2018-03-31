 Timaya flaunts exotic mansion - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today
Timaya flaunts exotic mansion – TheNewsGuru

Timaya flaunts exotic mansion
Nigerian Afro-pop star, Timaya he has joined the list of celebrities with luxury homes. The versatile singer took to his Instagram page to unveil pictures of his new talk-of-the-town mansion. The entertainer's new edifice has a penthouse and exquisite

