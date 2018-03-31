Tolu Ogunlesi Calls Nigerians ‘Animals’ & ‘Mad’ Over Naomi Campbell & Buhari Parley In Lagos — Nigeria Today

Tolu Ogunlesi Calls Nigerians ‘Animals’ & ‘Mad’ Over Naomi Campbell & Buhari Parley In Lagos
One of the Senior Special Assistant President Buhari on Digital & New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi has described Nigerians as an ” Animals ” & ” Mad ”, over the way they openly disrespect Naomi Campbell, over her meet-up with President Buhari yesterday, in Lagos. Naomi Campbell met Nelson Mandela more than once. He hugged her, called her his “honorary granddaughter”. She visits […]
The post Tolu Ogunlesi Calls Nigerians ‘Animals’ & ‘Mad’ Over Naomi Campbell & Buhari Parley In Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
