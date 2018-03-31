 Tolu Ogunlesi Calls Nigerians ‘Animals’ & ‘Mad’ Over Naomi Campbell & Buhari Parley In Lagos — Nigeria Today
Tolu Ogunlesi Calls Nigerians ‘Animals’ & ‘Mad’ Over Naomi Campbell & Buhari Parley In Lagos

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

One of the Senior Special Assistant President Buhari on Digital & New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi has described Nigerians as an ” Animals ” & ” Mad ”, over the way they openly disrespect Naomi Campbell, over her meet-up with President Buhari yesterday, in Lagos.  Naomi Campbell met Nelson Mandela more than once. He hugged her, called her his “honorary granddaughter”. She visits […]

The post Tolu Ogunlesi Calls Nigerians ‘Animals’ & ‘Mad’ Over Naomi Campbell & Buhari Parley In Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

