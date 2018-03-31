Treasury looters list: Secondus threaten to sue Lai Muhammed — Nigeria Today

Treasury looters list: Secondus threaten to sue Lai Muhammed

The Chairman of the People Democratic Party, Uche Secondus has asked the Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed to withdraw his ‘libelous’ statement against him or face litigation.

According to a statement signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus through his lawyer Emeka Etiaba SAN, noted that the libelous statement has humiliated, castigated and vilified his personality and urged the minister to withdraw the statement, offer public apology or face legal actions.

The letter which has a ref no. EESE&C/1/31/03/18 and is dated March 31st, 2018 is addressed to the Minister titled Re: Publication of false and defamatory statement against Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party: Demand for retraction, Apology and Payment of damages

“We shall within 72 hours from today, proceed to a court of competent jurisdiction to ventilate our clients right under the law and shall further seek the protection of the court against you”

