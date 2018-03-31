Troops kill 4 Boko Haram insurgents, neutralise 4 suicide bombers — Nigeria Today

Troops kill 4 Boko Haram insurgents, neutralise 4 suicide bombers

Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops killed four Boko Haram insurgents at Malumti village in the fringes of Sambisa Forest. Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri. Nwachukwu stated that the insurgents were killed by troops in an ambush while trying […]

The post Troops kill 4 Boko Haram insurgents, neutralise 4 suicide bombers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

