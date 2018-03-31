 Tuface blasts Buhari over Nigerian govt’s poor response to herdsmen, Boko Haram attacks — Nigeria Today
Tuface blasts Buhari over Nigerian govt’s poor response to herdsmen, Boko Haram attacks

Popular Afro-pop singer, Innocent Idibia also known as Tuface, has expressed displeasure at the seeming inability of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to secure lives of Nigerians against the destructive activities of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen. Tuface is from Benue State, which is one of the flashpoints of the herdsmen/farmers’ clashes. He told Punch […]

