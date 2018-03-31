TV hostess, Kelly Richard, goes all nude in birthday photo — Nigeria Today

TV hostess, Kelly Richard, goes all nude in birthday photo

Celebrating birthdays among Nigerian celebrities have become something of theatre and no one celebrates birthdays any more without unleashing some unusual birthday photos on Instagram.

To a certain extent, it has even become a competition of sort to see who’s the boldest, the sexiest, the most affluent and, of course, most beautiful.

As many as there are littering the social media these days, no one seems to hold the candle to the one TV hostess, Kelly Richard ,posted on her Instagram page to mark her birthday on Monday.

Kelly Richard, who is also a model, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, has just launched her talk show ‘Live and Reality’

The post TV hostess, Kelly Richard, goes all nude in birthday photo appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

