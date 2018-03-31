Two die, scores injure as one-storey building collapse in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Two die, scores injure as one-storey building collapse in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and scores injured after a storey building collapsed in Agege Local Government, Lagos State.



Vanguard gathered that the building sited at 9, Abeje Street, Morikaz road, had been marked as been distressed by the State Government officials before it finally caved in yesterday.

Aside the deceased, the injured victims have been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja, for treatment by Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS.

At the scene, emergency officials including Lagos State Emergency management Agency, LASEMA, were sighted combing different parts of the building to rescue residents that could be trapped.

Details later

