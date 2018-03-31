 Two Pupils Die After Falling Into Septic Tank — Nigeria Today
Two Pupils Die After Falling Into Septic Tank

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Bright Future Academy a primary school at Omikunle area of Ijaiye in Lagos State on Thursday lost two pupils to a heavy downpour while returning from school around 4:30 pm. Chike Oti, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, told our correspondent that the pupils, identified as Olumide Olaegbe, 15, and his friend, Farouk Jagun, […]

