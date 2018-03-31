Two Pupils Die After Falling Into Septic Tank — Nigeria Today

Two Pupils Die After Falling Into Septic Tank

Bright Future Academy a primary school at Omikunle area of Ijaiye in Lagos State on Thursday lost two pupils to a heavy downpour while returning from school around 4:30 pm. Chike Oti, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, told our correspondent that the pupils, identified as Olumide Olaegbe, 15, and his friend, Farouk Jagun, […]

The post Two Pupils Die After Falling Into Septic Tank appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

