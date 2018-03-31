 Okorocha Says Uche Nwosu Will Perform Better Than Him - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Okorocha Says Uche Nwosu Will Perform Better Than Him – Concise News

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Concise News

Okorocha Says Uche Nwosu Will Perform Better Than Him
Concise News
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has said his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, would perform better than him as governor because he has known all the secrets behind the success story of his tenure. He made this known while speaking to leaders and
Uche Nwosu will do better than me as Governor –OkorochaThe Nation Newspaper
1Million Rochas cannot stop APGA from taking over Imo state – APGA ForumVanguard
My son-in-law will do better than me as governor – Okorocha boastsNAIJA.NG

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.