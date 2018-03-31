Okorocha Says Uche Nwosu Will Perform Better Than Him - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Okorocha Says Uche Nwosu Will Perform Better Than Him – Concise News
Okorocha Says Uche Nwosu Will Perform Better Than Him
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has said his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, would perform better than him as governor because he has known all the secrets behind the success story of his tenure. He made this known while speaking to leaders and …
