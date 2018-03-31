Uche Nwosu will do better than me as Governor –Okorocha — Nigeria Today

Uche Nwosu will do better than me as Governor –Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that Chief Uche Nwosu who he has preferred to succeed him would do better than him as governor because he has known all the secrets behind the success story of his governorship in the state.

Okorocha spoke when the leaders and stakeholders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Mbaitoli Local Government Council where the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere comes from came to endorse Uche Nwosu for 2019 guber, weekend, at the Nick Banquet Hall with the governor stating that the story of the amazing achievements of the Rescue Mission Government in the State would not be complete without the outstanding role of Uche Nwosu.

His words, “there is no project of this administration that Uche Nwosu didn’t make contribution in terms of ideas and dedication to see the Project completed. He knows the secret behind all the successes we have recorded. He knows how we have done all we have achieved without complaining of paucity of fund like those before us had done”.

He continued, “If I allow any of these people aspiring to become governor in 2019 to take over, it won’t be long before Imo people would begin to regret my exit because I know the sacrifices we have made to achieve all these as a government. But for Uche Nwosu, he knows the whole secret and I have no doubt, he would do better than me. And when that happens Imo people may begin to forget me. But I want him to do better than me”.

On the Deputy-Governor, Prince Madumere, the governor said he is his son but noted that the issue of who succeeds him as governor in 2019 goes beyond certain sentiments because the fate of the state and her people is paramount in taking decision to that effect, adding that he knows who is who in the Rescue Mission Political family.

He continued, “I want someone who would continue with the laudable achievements or programmes of the administration like free education. Someone who would have regard for all classes of people including the markets women, artisans and so on. Someone whose head would not be blown up by power. Someone who would allow the Government House remain open for all categories of people. Someone who would not witch-hunt or go after those who criticize or abuse him. Uche Nwosu is the man”.

He added “If you are a father with many children, you should know each of them who has the capacity to do what. And when you are giving them responsibilities you put your findings into consideration. You try as much as you can to put a round peg in a round hole to avoid leakage. That is the truth”.

He thanked Mbaitoli people for their support and also reminded them that the local government is one of the major beneficiaries of the administration’s major projects and major programmes, commending them for coming in their large number with their leaders to endorse Uche Nwosu because they have seen he is the best.

He challenged some politicians in the state trying to make out issues from Uche Nwosu’s endorsements to bring out whoever they think is better than Uche Nwosu so that Imo people can select between the two.

He stated “Our people should as much as possible avoid this blind politics of division called Zoning and embrace all inclusive politics, than to polarize political power along zonal or ethic section. What Imo needs is a governor that can drive the state wholesomely and continue the developmental strides already established by this Rescue Mission Administration and deliver further dividends of democracy to the yearnings of our people”.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders and stakeholders from the Local Government, Chief Ugochukwu Onwusereaka told the governor that they have looked at all those aspiring to be governor in 2019 and that Uche Nwosu stands out as the best option and that is why they have come to join the rest of Imo people to declare support for the Uche Nwosu Project.

He said it was not surprising to anybody in the state that Uche Nwosu is the man adding that the avalanche of endorsements from all quarters were clear indications that most people know that the pendulum would point to his side, commending the governor for all he has done for Mbaitoli people.

