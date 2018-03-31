UD Las Palmas - Eurosport.com — Nigeria Today

UD Las Palmas – Eurosport.com
|
Eurosport.com
|
UD Las Palmas
Eurosport.com
NAVAS GETS AWAY WITH ONE! That was complacency from the Real Madrid keeper. He gave the ball away inside his box, but Esposito fires the ball well over the bar. Absolutely wild. 69'. BENZEMA SHOULD SCORE! How did the Frenchman spurn that opportunity …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!