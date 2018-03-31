 UD Las Palmas - Eurosport.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

UD Las Palmas – Eurosport.com

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Eurosport.com

UD Las Palmas
Eurosport.com
NAVAS GETS AWAY WITH ONE! That was complacency from the Real Madrid keeper. He gave the ball away inside his box, but Esposito fires the ball well over the bar. Absolutely wild. 69'. BENZEMA SHOULD SCORE! How did the Frenchman spurn that opportunity

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.