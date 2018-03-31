 US may tie social media to visa applications — Nigeria Today
US may tie social media to visa applications

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in World | 0 comments

The Trump administration has said it wants to start collecting the social media history of nearly everyone seeking a visa to enter the US. The proposal, which comes from the state department, would require most visa applicants to give details of their Facebook and Twitter accounts. They would have to disclose all social media identities […]

