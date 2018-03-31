US may tie social media to visa applications — Nigeria Today

US may tie social media to visa applications

The Trump administration has said it wants to start collecting the social media history of nearly everyone seeking a visa to enter the US. The proposal, which comes from the state department, would require most visa applicants to give details of their Facebook and Twitter accounts. They would have to disclose all social media identities […]

The post US may tie social media to visa applications appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

