US Visa Seekers To Provide Social Media History — Nigeria Today

US Visa Seekers To Provide Social Media History

The US government is proposing to collect social media identities from nearly everyone who seeks US Visa, according to a State Department filing on Friday. The proposal, a broad expansion of the information gathered from applicants for U.S. visas, if approved by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), would require most immigrant and non-immigrant […]

