VAIDS: Buhari under pressure to extend tax amnesty period — Nigeria Today

VAIDS: Buhari under pressure to extend tax amnesty period

As the tax amnesty under the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) ends on Saturday, some private sector players are said to be lobbying President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the amnesty period. An official at the Presidency, who craved for anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that governors and company […]

The post VAIDS: Buhari under pressure to extend tax amnesty period appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

