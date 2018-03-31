 VAIDS: Buhari under pressure to extend tax amnesty period — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

VAIDS: Buhari under pressure to extend tax amnesty period

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

As the tax amnesty under the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) ends on Saturday, some private sector players are said to be lobbying President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the amnesty period. An official at the Presidency, who craved for anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that governors and company […]

The post VAIDS: Buhari under pressure to extend tax amnesty period appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.